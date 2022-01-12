Abhishek Bachchan's 'Guru' clocks 15 years

January 12 holds a special place in actor Abhishek Bachchan's heart as on the particular date 15 years ago, his movie 'Guru' was released.

Marking the special occasion, Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a video of one his famous scenes from the hit film.

"15 years! Time flies," he captioned the clip.

Released in 2007, the Mani Ratnam directorial narrated the story of a villager who goes on to become one of the biggest business tycoons in Indian history.

Abhishek's post left social media users nostalgic.

"One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon," actor Amit Sadh commented.

"This film is the best. Guru bhai rocks," a fan wrote.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Mithun Chakraborty also featured in 'Guru'.

( With inputs from ANI )

