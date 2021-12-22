Abhishek Banerjee opens up about working in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 04:30 PM2021-12-22T16:30:50+5:302021-12-22T16:40:03+5:30
Actor Abhishek Banerjee is having loads of fun working on his new web series titled 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.
"It has been like a crazy journey for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'. It's a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set. Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because of the performance happening in front of me is so good. I am looking forward to the next schedule," he shared.
Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures.
Barkha Singh is also a part of 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.
( With inputs from ANI )
