Abhishek Banerjee opens up about working in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is having loads of fun working on his new web series titled 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

"It has been like a crazy journey for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'. It's a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set. Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because of the performance happening in front of me is so good. I am looking forward to the next schedule," he shared.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Barkha Singh is also a part of 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

( With inputs from ANI )

