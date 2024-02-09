Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Entire Incident of UBT Leader Is Serious and Saddening, Says Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the alleged murder of former corporator and Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on Thursday evening. Deputy CM said that the incident is serious & saddening and one should not politicize this incident. He further states that the investigation is underway, and the gun license which was issued to the accused was legal or illegal will also be investigated.

"The entire incident of UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead & accused killing himself is serious & saddening...No one should politicize this incident. The investigation is underway..," said Maharashtra Deputy CM reported by news agency ANI.



#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The entire incident of UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead & accused killing himself is serious & saddening...No one should politicize this incident. The investigation is underway..." — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Thackeray group leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live on Thursday evening (February 8). Social activist Mauris Noronha alias Morris Bhai, who is accused of shooting him, is also suspected to have shot himself dead. The incident took place on Thursday under Borivali MHB Colony police station limits.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar also expressed grief over the murder incident and said, "Such an incident should not have happened in Maharashtra. It is clearly visible in the video that there were friendly relations between the two, despite this, if such a thing happens, then the entire matter should be investigated."..

Pune: On Shive Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar says, "Such an incident should not have happened in Maharashtra. It is clearly visible in the video that there were friendly relations between the two, despite this,… — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

While speaking to the media, Pawar further said, "I do not deny that the opposition has found an issue to defame the government and demand the resignation of the Home Minister, but the background of this entire matter should also be seen. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting yesterday and the matter is being investigated."