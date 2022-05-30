Abusive treatment to tourists by female gypsy driver during jungle safari

A female gypsy driver insulted tourists on a safari from Chorakhmara Gate of New-Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve. The female gypsy driver got into an argument while standing in the vehicle. The vehicle was parked horizontally. Due to the confusion, two bibs escaped from the water. The incident took place at around 5 pm on Saturday near a water body near Chorakhmara Gate. A complaint has been lodged in this month informing the forest officials.

Doctor from Bhandara district Sunil Borkute along with his colleagues had gone on a jungle safari from Chorkhamara Gate on Saturday. As they passed through Chorakhmara Gate, they came across two bibs near a water body. The gypsy driver tried to pull the vehicle to the side. When he told the woman driver to pull over, he could not see anything, she started argument. Then the doctor complaint about the driver to forest department. A complaint has been received against the gypsy driver. A show cause notice will be issued on Monday. The vehicle will be suspended for one month or penalized.