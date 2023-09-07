Accident on Mumbai-Goa highway: Bus veers into opposite lane, passenger injured

In a recent incident on the Mumbai-Goa highway, a bus travelling from Panvel to Alibaug, encountered an accident around 2:15 pm today. The mishap occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading the bus onto the opposite lane.

The mishap resulted in minor injuries to one passenger. The bus was en route from Panvel to the JSW company in Alibaug. The driver's loss of control was attributed to an oil spill in Karnala, diverting the bus onto the Panvel route and causing disruptions to traffic on both sides of the highway. With 30 passengers onboard, the incident has been reported to the Panvel City Police Station for further investigation.