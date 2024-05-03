Actor from Chitra Wagh's 'Porn Star' Accusation Responds, Threatens Defamation Suit Against BJP Leader

Following BJP Spokesperson Chitra Wagh's accusation of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group using an 'adult star' in their campaign ad, the actor has come out with a video. The said actor, Raj Nayani has issued a warning to Wagh, stating "Chitra Wagh should apologize to me or I will file a claim of defamation against her."

In the video, Nayani states, "I am a character actor. Chitra Wagh should take her words back for insulting an artist. She should apologize, or I will be compelled to file a defamation claim against her".

At a press conference on Thursday, Wagh had targeted Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray over their campaign ad. The character played by Nayani is portrayed to be raising questions about violence against women in the ad. Wagh had produced pictures of Nayani's previous stint in a mature web series and accused the Thackeray group of employing a 'porn star' in their campaign.

Replying to Wagh's claims, Nayani said, "Chotra Wagh is an educated woman. When an artist works in a movie or show, they have to portray characters according to the needs of the role. She should know this."

He further commented, "She used pictures from a web series I had worked on and claimed that I was a porn star. This claim has offended me and she has defamed me by calling my acting porn. She should issue her apology within two days or else I will move court against her"

"I worked on the Shiv Sena (UBT) group's advertisement. She looked up my previous work and assumed that I must be a porn actor. The photos that she displayed in the press conference were from the web series I had worked on, it was part of my role", Nayani said.

The actor further said that Wagh has tarnished his image for her political gain and he has been distressed by the claims. "Chitratai, your comments have troubled my family. I have lost three loved ones in the past 8 years, two of whom passed away during the pandemic. Now it is just the three of us. I am a father looking after two children. But a political leader accusing me is quite shocking", Nayani said.