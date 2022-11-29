Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project

Adani Group has won the bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in Asia.The Maharashtra government authorities, on November 29, opened the financial bids for the Dharavi redevelopment. Three companies namely Adani Realty, DLF and Naman Group had submitted their bids for the redevelopment of Dharavi and rehabilitation of slum dwellers. After multiple attempts in the last 15 years, the redevelopment of Dharavi will finally take off now.The winner for the over Rs 20,000 crore project is decided on the basis of the highest initial investment for the project. The Maharashtra government aims to complete the project in the next 17 years and complete rehabilitation in the next seven years.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had floated the tender for the redevelopment of the area, known for its large slum clusters, on October 1.Eight companies had attended the pre-bid meeting on October 11 and evinced interest in the over- ₹-20,000-crore redevelopment project, including a company from South Korea and one from the UAE. The first deadline for submission of bids on October 31 was extended till November 15. D.haravi, in the heart of Mumbai, is Asia’s largest slum. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Dharavi is home to close to 58,000 families and around 12,000 commercial establishments.Over the course of 18 years, successive governments in Maharashtra have talked about revamping Dharavi.