Aditya Thackeray Questions Government On Delay In Inaugurating Completed Projects

Aditya Thackeray has consistently spoken out against the government's delays in inaugurating finished projects, resulting in the public being denied their benefits. His recent tweet addressing this concern has attracted considerable public attention.

Aditya Thackeray expressed his concern, stating, "The significant discrimination our state faces is disheartening! The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn't inaugurated yesterday because VIPs were engaged elsewhere. Despite being ready for over two months, the MTHL awaits inauguration. Media reports had stated that the Government of Maharashtra indicated it would be inaugurated on December 25th. However, the inauguration has not taken place."

In his tweet, Aditya provided a list of completed projects that remain inaccessible to the public due to the delay in their inauguration. He stated that, The Surat Diamond Bourse was swiftly showcased to the world, but in Maharashtra, several infrastructural projects face delays in inauguration.

List of Projects:

- The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) awaits inauguration.

- Digha Railway Station has been awaiting inauguration for over 8 months.

- The Uran Line also awaits inauguration.

🚨 For those residing in Maharashtra 🚨



The discriminatory treatment we face as a state is tremendous!



The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn’t even inaugurated yesterday, since the VIPs were busy elsewhere.



It has been over 2 months that the MTHL has been ready and… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 26, 2023

Despite the completion of these projects, the current regime seems to delay their inauguration, either for political motives closer to election dates or due to the unavailability of VIPs for Maharashtra. There's speculation that crucial industries might be diverted to their "favored state" before Maharashtra's citizens can benefit from the infrastructure. This delay affects citizens, reflecting a disregard for Maharashtra by the current regimes. The upcoming 2024 elections will determine whether these forces against Maharashtra will continue shaping the state's future or if the citizens will take charge of their own destiny. says Aditya Thackeray in his tweet.