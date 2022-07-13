Administration recuses two people who were trapped in flood

The Sita river is flooded and due to unpredictable water levels, the motorcyclist is stuck in the bloodstream and has taken shelter in a tree to save his life. The administration has reached the spot. Due to heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, river sewage in Mudkhed taluka has been flooded. Deepak Sharma, Mudkhed, Savla Shinde, and Barad were traveling in the flood waters with their motorbikes as they were traveling on a motorbike over the Sita river bridge (in the Ijli Fata area) on the Mudkhed-Nanded road. The incident took place on Tuesday. The night of the 12th took place around Sadenau. The two resorted to a tree to save their lives. Upon getting information about this incident, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Sub-Divisional Officer Rajendra Kandhare, Tehsildar Sujit Narhare, Deputy Tehsildar Sanjay Nagamwad, Board Officer Hyun Pathan, Talathi Aniruddha Jondhale, Praveen Honda, Police Inspector Mahesh Sharma, and police personnel were camped all night. Both of them spent the night in the trees to save their lives.

SDRF personnel was called to rescue the two in the incident. The 12-hour rescue operation from 9.30 pm to 9.30 am on Tuesday was finally successful and both were rescued by the district administration. It is being appreciated from all levels.