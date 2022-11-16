Aftab Poonawalla's family goes missing after Shraddha Walkar gruesome murder

New revelations are coming one after another in Shraddha Walkar murder case which has shocked the whole country. The brutality of Aftab Poonawalla, the accused murderer, has shocked everyone. Aftab currently is on police investigation . But on the meantime, an important information has come to light.

The family of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has fled to an unknown location and is now untraceable. The development was confirmed by Manikpur police (Palghar) on Wednesday. Police said the accused Aftab's family has shifted to an unknown location without informing the police.

Accused Aftab's father Poonawalla and mother lived in Unique Park Society in Vasai, but Adil Khan, an office bearer of this society informed Lokmat that Aftab had vacated his house fifteen days ago and said that he was shifting to Mumbai. But after knowing that their son has committed a big crime, the parents of Aftab have not decided to change their place of residence.

When Aftab's family vacated the house in Vasai 15 days ago, some items were left in the house. Society office bearer Adil Khan gave the sensational information that Aftab come to Vasai's house two days later to take it. When asked to vacate the house, Aftab's younger brother got a job in Mumbai. Aftab's father had said that we are going to Mumbai to avoid the hassle of coming and going. The family shifted only after the first summon was issued by the Manikpur police, the sources said.

The gruesome murder of a 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walkar by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi has sent shock waves across the country. The accused, identified strangled his girlfriend to death, chopped her body, into 35 pieces and scattered the body parts in the Mehrauli forest.