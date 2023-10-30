After Prakash Solanke, home of another NCP MLA set on fire in Beed over Maratha quota issue



On Monday, the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar in Maharashtra's Beed district was deliberately set on fire. Additionally, vehicles parked at his house were also set ablaze. Kshirsagar is a member of the Sharad Pawar faction.

Earlier today, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire. This come amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Reaching out to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast entered the sixth day on Monday, chief minister Shinde said a government representative will hold talks with him on Tuesday. The state government needs some time and he should give it to us, he said. Shinde also said Jarange should be careful about the course of the quota agitation, apparently referring to violence in some places.