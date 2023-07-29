Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde cracks down on bogus fertilizers and seeds

Farmers in the state suffer significant losses due to the sale of bogus fertilizers and seeds. This situation often leads to a double-sowing crisis, resulting in both financial and time losses for the farmers.

In response to complaints from Dhule district about counterfeit fertilisers, the agriculture department swiftly acted and suspended the license of Greenfield Agrichem Industries, a company involved in selling fertilisers. State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde announced this development on Twitter.

बोगस खतांच्या संदर्भात धुळे जिल्ह्यातून तक्रारी आल्या नंतर कृषी विभागाने तात्काळ दखल घेत कारवाई करत, ग्रीनफिल्ड ऍग्रीकेम इंडस्ट्रीज या कंपनीचा खत विक्री परवाना निलंबित केला आहे.



बोगस खते-बियाणे यांची विक्री कृषी विभाग खपवून घेणार नाही. या कारवाईत सहभागी असणाऱ्या अधिकाऱ्यांचे… — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) July 29, 2023

“Following complaints from Dhule district regarding bogus fertilisers, the Agriculture Department has taken immediate action and suspended the fertilizer sales license of Greenfield Agrichem Industries. The Agriculture Department will not tolerate the sale of bogus fertilizers and seeds. Congratulations to the officials involved in this operation, farmers are requested to WhatsApp on 9822446655 if they have complaints about bogus fertilizer and seeds,” he tweeted in Marathi.