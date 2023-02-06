Ahead of PM Modi's visit police issues prohibitory order and bans drones on Feb 10

Ahead od Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 10, Mumbai police under Section 144 of CrPC, issued a preventive order.

In the preventive order, the police said, Report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of India Mumbai visit on 10/02/2023 at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, in Andheri, terrorist/anti social elements may attack using drone, para-gliders, remote control microlight aircraft.

It said, on the occasion of the Prime Minister of India's Mumbai visit at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, large number of VIPS, various officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that terrorist/anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.