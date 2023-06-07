Ahmednagar: 17 arrested in connection with Samnapur stone pelting incident

The police have filed charges against approximately 20-25 individuals related to the incident of stone pelting in Samnapur, located in the Sangamner taluka. Following an extensive search operation carried out throughout the night, law enforcement apprehended 17 people from Sangamner and Rahata talukas, as per the reports in Pudhari.

Following the conclusion of the ‘Bhagwa Morcha’ (saffron march), a disturbing incident occurred where the returning youths were subjected to verbal abuse. As a result, two elderly individuals sustained injuries during the ensuing stone pelting and were subsequently admitted to a private hospital for medical care. According to the doctors, his current condition is stable.

The stone pelting incident resulted in significant destruction, particularly the smashing of windows of small vehicles in the vicinity. Consequently, tension engulfed the area of Samnapur. However, District Police Chief Rakesh Ola promptly arrived at the scene accompanied by his team of officers. The police successfully dispersed the crowd, ultimately restoring calm and gaining control over the situation.

A total of seventeen individuals were apprehended in this incident and presented before a court today, which subsequently ordered their two-day remand in police custody. The Sangamner city police are actively conducting further investigations into the matter.