Ahmednagar: Man takes own life after killing wife and mother-in-law

A deeply distressing incident has occurred in Ahmednagar, where a man tragically took his own life after committing a horrifying act. He ended the lives of his sleeping wife and mother-in-law. This unsettling event has left the residents of Katrad village, located in Rahuri taluka, in shock.

The victims of this tragedy are Nutan Sagar Sable (23) and Surekha Dilip Dangat (45), and the person responsible for these acts has been identified as Sagar Suresh Sable.

According to reports, the son-in-law not only took the lives of his family members but also ended his own life afterwards. This shocking incident seems to have stemmed from a family disagreement. The distressing incident unfolded around 11 pm on Tuesday when the son-in-law used a blunt object to harm his sleeping wife and mother-in-law. After committing these grievous actions, the accused fled the scene. However, subsequent investigations by the police have revealed that he also ended his own life in the MIDC area of Ahmednagar City. Initial findings point to underlying family conflicts as a key factor in this tragic sequence of events.

As authorities continue their investigation, the community is left grappling with sorrow and disbelief.