AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel says too early to talk about alliance with BRS

Amid attempts by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to expand its footprint in Maharashtra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha member Imtiaz Jaleel said they are keeping a close watch on the BRS but it is too early to talk about an alliance with them.

Jaleel was speaking after the BRS, led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, held its third rally in Maharashtra in Aurangabad on Monday.

It is too early to say anything about an alliance. One public meeting does not indicate how powerful they are. Let them work and show some results at the ground level. We have to see what response they get in Maharashtra. This question should be asked after a few months, he said.

