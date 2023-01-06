Airoli Resident loses 21,000 Rs after trying to sell old bunk beds online

A 43-year-old Airoli resident lost Rs 21,000 to a cyber scammer while selling bunk beds online.The victim received a QR code from the cyber fraudster under the pretext of paying for beds. Instead of getting money, Rs 21,000 was transferred from the victim's bank account shortly after he scanned the QR code.

The complainant posted photographs of bunk beds on an e-commerce platform to sell five bunk beds. On the same night, a cyberthief identified as Rahul Sharma contacted the complainant and offered to buy all five bunk beds. After they agreed on a price, Sharma said the next day that he was sending his men to his house to pick up the bunk beds. He also emailed the complaint along with two QR codes worth Rs 5 each to ensure that the payment was received. The complainant's account was credited with Rs. 10 after scanning the QR code.

Later, the accused sent him an Rs. 21,000 QR code. When he scanned the QR code this time, instead of receiving money from him, Rs. 21,000 was deducted from the complainant's account. The complainant attempted to reach Rahul Sharma, but his phone was turned off. He went to the Rabale police station and filed a report after discovering the fraud.