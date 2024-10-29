Ajaz Khan Files Nomination as Aazad Samaj Party Candidate from Versova Assembly Constituency in Mumbai

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, October 29, from the Versova Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led Aazad Samaj Party ticket for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on September 20.

The Azad Samaj Party has fielded Shuaib Khatib, a trustee of Mumbai’s oldest mosque, Jama Masjid, from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency against three-time Congress MLA Amin Patel. Khatib had also fought the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the South Mumbai constituency on a BSP ticket.

Aazad Samaj Party chiec Chandra Shekhar Aazad is one of the most popular leader among Muslim community for taking stand both in and outside of Parliament on issues.

Alhamdulillah @BhimArmyChief thnx brother for trusting me let’s fight together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTH4XejaSF — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) October 29, 2024

The Shiv Sena (UBT) named Haroon Khan as its candidate from the Versova Assembly constituency. Ajaz Khan was recently in the headlines after customs officials allegedly arrested an employee of his for ordering drugs from a European country.