"Ajit Pawar has no chance again", says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar declared, "Ajit Pawar is our leader." This triggered political debate. However, Pawar later denied the statement, clarifying, "I never said that." He emphasized unity, claiming Ajit Pawar won't have another chance. He dismissed a party split, labelling Ajit Pawar's stance as anti-party.

Sharad Pawar's statement that “Ajit Pawar is our leader” caused a stir in political circles. However, during a gathering in Dahiwadi, Sharad Pawar clarified, "I didn't say this." Such an explanation was provided. He further stated, "Supriya Sule can say that, they are brother and sister and don't take political meaning out of her statement."

He also said, "If a large group splits from the party, it is called a split. Some of us took a different stand, so it cannot be called a split. He also said that they were given a chance after the morning swearing-in ceremony, but now they don't want to be given a chance again.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar conducted a workers' dialogue rally in Dahiwadi, Man taluka today. Speaking at the rally, he firmly stated his refusal to support decisions that go against the interests of farmers. He criticised the central government, highlighting that onions have never been subjected to export duty before.