Ajit Pawar likely to be denied entry in Baramati tomorrow over Maratha reservation issue

The Maratha agitation led by Manoj Jarange has witnessed a fervent response to the appeal for banning the entry of leaders. Following the government's unmet reservation deadline, Jarange has resumed his fast unto death. Simultaneously, the Maratha community has taken a strong stance, prohibiting the entry of leaders in various locations.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among those likely to face an entry ban, specifically in his stronghold, Baramati. The Maratha Kranti Morcha has made an appeal to Ajit Pawar regarding this matter.

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to attend an event at The Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory in Baramati taluka on Saturday, but the Maratha Kranti Morcha has become more vocal, urging him not to attend. The organization has submitted a memorandum to the Malegaon sugar factory administration and the Malegaon police station in this regard.

Considering the intense feelings of the Maratha community, Ajit Pawar and Dada Bharne should refrain from attending the event. We will be present in large numbers with full vigor, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has cautioned. They further said that if the event proceeds, they will confront the strong anger of the Maratha community.