Ajit Pawar on Corona Restrictions: Covid restrictions to be relaxed soon; confirms Ajit Pawar

The Corona situation in Pune is now under control. Pune has a positivity rate of 15 per cent and the state has a positivity rate of 9 per cent. Therefore, after discussing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the corona rules in the state will be relaxed soon, informed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar was speaking at a press conference held in Pune.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke on various issues. He said, "We will talk to the Chief Minister about the celebration of Shiva Jayanti and relax the rules. Aditya Thackeray and I will be present at the Shiva Jayanti celebrations to be held on February 19 at Shivneri Fort."

"The supply of Covaxin vaccine is low. As a result, vaccination is slowing down between the ages of 15 and 18. Discussions will be held with the Center to speed up vaccination. At present, 50 per cent spectators are allowed in the theaters.