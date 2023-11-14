Ajit Pawar skips Sharad Pawar's Diwali Padwa get-together in Baramati

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, gathered with well-wishers in his hometown of Baramati for an annual event celebrating Diwali Padwa. However, noticeably absent from the gathering was his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

The Pawar family every year celebrates Diwali Padwa at their residence Govindbaug located in Baramati town of Pune district. Thousands of people from across the state, including NCP workers and leaders, travel to Baramati to greet Sharad Pawar. This year also a huge crowd gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence to greet the 82-year-old leader. His daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Surpiya Sule was also present at the event.

Asked if Ajit Pawar will attend the event and meet his uncle, Sule told reporters, Ajit dada is suffering from dengue and taking rest on the advice of doctors for last 21 days. She also said that Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, was in Beed for his Yuva Sangharsh Yatra.

Notably, Ajit Pawar on Friday met Sharad Pawar here, prompting speculation in state political circles. Sule then said the meeting was not a political one. Though we have different political ideologies, we maintain our personal relations. There is a difference between professional and personal life, she had said.