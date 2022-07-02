Ajit Pawar still covid positive; to attend majority test with caution

Ajit Pawar, the then Deputy Chief Minister of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, was infected with corona while the power struggle was going on in the state. But, he is covid positive. A few days ago, Ajit Pawar was infected with corona. His corona report came back positive, so he was in isolation. Similarly, Ajit Pawar again underwent covid test yesterday (Friday). But his report is still reported to be positive.

In the power struggle in the state, the MVA is getting shocks. Similarly, a special session of assembly has been convened on July 3 and 4. The new government will have to prove a majority in this convention. That is why Ajit Pawar got his covid tested. It is learned that Ajit Pawar will be present for the majority test. It is said that he will take part in the floor test with caution.

Meanwhile, the assembly session will be held on July 3 and 4. The majority test of the new government is scheduled for July 3. On the same day, the newly elected government will have to prove its majority.