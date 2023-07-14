Ajit Pawar takes charge of finance ministry, engages in review meeting with key officials

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, known for his dedicated work ethic, showcased his commitment once again. Today, he conducted a meeting with officials at Ministry. During the meeting, Ajit Pawar received updates on the state's financial status from Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Om Prakash Gupta in room 503 on the fifth floor of the ministry.

