Ajit Pawar Urges Centre To Remove 20 Per Cent Export Duty on Onions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged on the BJP-led central government to remove the 20% export duty on onions to provide relief to farmers. In a letter addressed to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pawar highlighted the challenges faced by farmers in Nashik, a major onion-growing region, stating the need for immediate support.

“The onions grown here (in Nashik) are available in other states of India and also exported in large quantities. As of today, onions from the summer yield have been exhausted and the fresh crop has reached various (Agriculture Produce) Market Committees in Maharashtra,” Pawar wrote.

Ajit Pawar expressed concern over the plight of onion farmers, who are forced to sell their produce at an average of Rs 2,400 per quintal due to a glut in supply and the absence of a minimum support price. Highlighting the impact of unseasonal rains and climate change on farmers' earnings, Pawar noted that their financial distress has deepened. The NCP leader, currently in Nagpur for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, underscored the urgency of addressing the farmers' challenges in a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Onions from Maharashtra are in great demand abroad, he said. While Maharashtra is the largest onion-producing state in the country, Lasalgaon in the Nashik district has Asia's largest wholesale market for it.