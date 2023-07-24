Ajit Pawar will soon become Maharashtra CM claims NCP MLA

In a major revelation, the Nationalist Congress Party's member of the legislative council Amol Mitkari confirmed that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will soon take oath as CM. In his tweet, Mitkari wrote, "I am Ajit Anantrao Pawar... taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra...! Very soon"

Significantly, earlier this month, in a major dramatic development in Maharashtra politics, nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government. After this, Ajit was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. After this, there were reports that some MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction were upset. After joining the Shinde government, Ajit Pawar was given the Finance Ministry and his fellow MLAs were also given important portfolios in the Shinde cabinet. Sources had claimed that after giving important portfolios to Ajit's colleagues in the cabinet, discontent has arisen in Shinde's camp.