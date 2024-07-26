Ajit Pawar's Finance Department Opposed Implementation Of 'CM-Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme: Report

In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the Mahayuti government recently announced the 'CM Lakdi Bahin Yojna' in their budget. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1500 per month to women aged 21 to 65 who qualify. An estimated 20 million women in the state could benefit from this scheme. Naturally, this will place a significant financial burden on the state treasury. The Shinde Camp, a major faction within the Mahayuti government, has been heavily promoting this scheme.

However, rumours have emerged in both administrative and political circles that Ajit Pawar's finance department opposed the scheme's implementation. Despite the Mahayuti leaders presenting a unified front, it is now known that the finance department had strong reservations about the 'CM Lakdi Bahin Yojna' and raised objections before the scheme was approved in a cabinet meeting, ABP Majha reported.

Read Also | 'Gift For Sisters': Maharashtra Govt To Deposit First Two Instalments Of 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme On Raksha Bandhan

Finance Department's Objections to the CM Lakdi Bahin Yojna:

1. Funding Source: How to allocate the annual 46,000 crore rupees required for the scheme?

2. State's Financial Health: The state is already burdened with 7.8 lakh crore rupees in debt. Is this scheme viable?

3. Premature Approval: How were 4,677 crore rupees approved for the scheme before cabinet discussions?

4. Existing Schemes: Numerous schemes already exist for women under social justice, tribal development, and women and child welfare departments.

5. Double Benefits: Possibility of a single beneficiary receiving benefits from multiple schemes.

6. Regular Review: The scheme’s feasibility needs constant assessment.

7. Maturity Benefit: On turning 18, girls receive 1.1 lakh rupees, costing 125 crore rupees annually.

8. Administrative Costs: The administrative expenditure for the scheme amounts to 2,223 crore rupees, which is considered excessive.

Responding to the buzz about the finance department's opposition, Shinde Camp MP Dhairyasheel Mane stated, “This is a technical issue. The government stands committed to its decision. Funds have already started being deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries. This scheme belongs to our administration, and we will continue it even if we return to power. Interestingly, those opposing the scheme are the ones encouraging more applications from women. So far, one crore women have applied for this scheme, setting a record number of applications.”

Read Also | Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme: Check Complete Eligibility Criteria here