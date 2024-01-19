Akola: Anti Corruption Bureau's Trap Fails, Corrupt Board Officer Escapes

Akola: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Amravati failed to trap a board officer of the Akola tehsil office on January 17. The officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to register the change of ownership of land in the name of a complainant.

The complainant had approached the ACB after the board officer refused to register the change of ownership despite the order of the tehsildar. The officer had demanded Rs 30,000 for the registration and also to ensure that the application of a third party in the case is not registered.

The ACB laid a trap at a petrol pump in Akola on January 17. The board officer came to the spot to collect the bribe money, but he escaped when he got wind of the ACB's presence.

The ACB has registered a case against the board officer at the Akola City Kotwali police station. A search is on to nab the officer.