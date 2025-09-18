Akola: Man Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Showroom Owner, Case Registered

Akola: In tragic turn of events a young man died by suicide after getting harassed by showroom owner and his colleagues who was a owner of showroom and colleagues in Sindhi Camp. According to information deceased identified as Pravaj Gopalrao Shirsat committed suicide on the railway line in the Malkapur area on September 15. Case has been registered against the accused.

Complainant was filed by deceased wife against the showroom owner, Rajesh Ingle and his staff allegedly harassed and gave abusive treatment to him from past few months. Case has been registered at the Khadan police station on Tuesday night against the showroom owner and two others in this regard.

Deceased has been identified as Pravaj Gopalrao Shirsat (40), resident of Ambika Residency, Malkapur. His wife Poonam Shirsat has filed a complaint in this regard. In separate incident, a 14-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Lucknow after losing a large sum of money while playing an online game. The boy, identified as Yash Kumar, a class 6 student from Dhanuwasand village in Mohanlalganj, took his life on Monday. According to reports, Yash had lost around 13 lakh rupees from his father’s bank account while playing the popular online game. The money had been saved by his father, Suresh Kumar Yadav, for building a house. When Suresh visited the bank on Monday, he discovered the money was missing and filed a complaint with the bank manager before returning home.

Also Read: UP: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Banda; Note Found Asking to Be Cremated Next to Cousin

Yash was at home when his father informed the family about the missing funds. Fearing his family’s reaction, he took his school bag and went to a terrace room under the pretext of studying. There, he hanged himself.