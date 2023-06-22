Akola: Police held husband, in-laws for killing woman, tried to pass it off as suicide

The police in Maharashtra's Akola district have detained a woman's husband and his parents after they killed her and attempted to pass it off as a suicide, an official said.

According to the official, the 32-year-old was slain because she allegedly refused to labour in the field. The 32-year-old Jaya Gopal Patond was discovered dead on Wednesday morning at Dahigaon Avtade, which is under Telhara police station's jurisdiction.

Her husband Gopal Sadhan Patond and his parents told the police that she died by suicide. However, the autopsy report showed that Jaya had been strangulated to death, prompting the police to arrest the trio, who then confessed to killing her, the official said.

Quoting the accused, Dnyanoba Phad, in-charge of Telhara police station, said Jaya and Gopal had frequent fights over her refusal to work in the field. This led to the murder, he said.