Akshata Samiti team prevents child marriage in Nandurbar district

On March 30, SP PR Patil of Nandurbar district received information about a minor girl's marriage in Valamba Kathi, Akkalkuva taluka. The Akshata Samiti team intervened, prevented the marriage, and educated the parents to wait until the girl becomes an adult.

API Naina Deore, the head of the Akshata Cell, along with her team, rushed to Valamba Kathi village in Akkalkuva taluka after learning about upcoming child marriage. They received information about the marriage from various sources such as gram sevak, police patil, sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, Anganwadi worker, and Asha worker.

The girl who was to be married was only 14 years and 2 months old, and her marriage was planned with a young man from Devrukhli village in the Tapi district of Gujarat. However, the Akshata Cell prevented child marriage from taking place.

Under the supervision of SP PR Patil, Addl SP Nilesh Tambe, SDPO Sambhaji Sawant, and PI Kiran Kumar Khedkar of LCB, a team consisting of API Dhanraj Neele of Molgi police station, API Naina Deore of Akshata Cell, policemen Abhimanyu Gavit, Dilip Nhavi, and Aruna Mavchi, social worker Dheersingh Padvi of Walamba Kathi, Gram Sevak Shantilal Bava, and anganwadi worker Shivajibai Padvi took action.