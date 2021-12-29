Akshay Kumar shares a love-filled birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar penned a beautiful message to mark the 47th birthday of his better half, writer Twinkle Khanna.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Akshay posted a picture in which the couple can be seen hanging out and sharing smiles from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives.

Further, he penned, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride... Happy birthday Tina."

In the comments section, the birthday girl dropped a string of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle recently presented the book 'When I Grow Up I Want To Be...Book 2'.

On the other hand, Akshay, who was recently seen in the film 'Atrangi Re', has upcoming projects including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj' and 'OMG 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

