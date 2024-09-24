Akshay Shinde Encounter: 'Opposition Saddened by Self-Defence Action', Says Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde commented on a recent incident involving police engagement with an accused individual. He stated, "Yesterday, while in transit, the accused opened fire on the police. In self-defence, the police also opened fire. When the police opened fire in self-defence the opposition was sad about it.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says, "Yesterday in transit the accused opened fire on police. In self-defence, the police also opened fire...When the police opened fire in self-defence the opposition was sad about it..." pic.twitter.com/ZgtAXvlDMe — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Akshay Shinde, the main suspect in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was shot dead in a police encounter on the evening of Monday, September 23. Reports indicate that Shinde had just been released from Taloja Jail and was en route for a transit remand when the incident took place.

Also Read| Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: CID To Investigate Killing of Accused Akshay Shinde.

While being transported in a van for the remand, Shinde reportedly snatched a gun from a nearby policeman and opened fire. In self-defence, the police returned fire, resulting in Shinde’s death