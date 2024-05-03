Alibaug: Shiv Sena Thackeray Group District Chief Anil Nagvane's Vehicle Attacked

Alibaug: Shiv Sena's South Raigad district chief Anil Navgane's car was attacked. Stones were pelted at the vehicle between Tempale and Veer on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The driver sustained minor injuries in the attack. However, the driver intervened and drove the car forward, so everyone in the car survived. However, the car was badly damaged in the attack. A case has been registered against 20-25 people, including MLA's son Vikas Gogawle, at Mangaon police station in connection with the attack.

Also Read | Mahad Helicopter Accident: Chopper Scheduled for Uddhav Sena Leader Sushma Andhare Crashes, Pilot and Andhare Unharmed

The attack took place late in the night when Navgane was returning to his home in Indapur after completing a meeting with Shiv Sena deputy leader Sushma Andhare in Mahad on May 2. Navgane alleged that the attack was carried out at the instigation of MLA Bharat Gogawle's son Vikas Gogawle and he was present at the time of the attack. At a rally in Mahad, Navgane had strongly criticised MLAs Bharat Gogawle and Vikas Gogawle.