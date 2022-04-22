All accused in Pawar home attack case get bail

Mumbai, April 22 Around 116 accused in the attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar home on April 8, including lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte, were granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court, here on Friday.

Besides Sadavarte, the others nabbed included 109 employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and other accused from Pune and Mumbai, were in judicial custody.

Sadavarte alleged to be the mastermind of the attack, was granted bail of Rs 50,000, and all others shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The development came on the final day of the Bombay High Court deadline to the MSRTC employees - on strike since October 28 2021, to resume duties and they would not face disciplinary action.

However, the state government had later said those MSRTC workers who took part in the attack on Pawar home would face dismissal from service, sending shockwaves among the 95,000 employees.

According to available information, more than 95 per cent of the employees have rejoined duties across the state but have vowed to continue their agitation seeking a merger of MSRTC with the state government.

