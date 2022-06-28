All India snooker c'ship: TN's Kumar, Nichani record victories

Mumbai, June 28 Tamil Nadu's Dilip Kumar produced a late sparkle and came from 1-3 behind to stun Indian number 7 Laxman Rawat (PSPB) 4-3 (95-6, 66-76, 42-57, 37-70, 100-37, 76-1, and 97-0) in a Group-H match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) All India Snooker Open 'Baulkline' 2022 here on Tuesday.

Showing tremendous fighting spirit, Kumar in splendid fashion turned things around by pocketing the last three frames with fine efforts of 65 in the sixth and signing off with a classy 91 to wrap up the match in his favour, in the Rs 6.4 lakh at the NSCI billiards hall on Tuesday. He had constructed a break of 90 in the first frame, while Rawat had a solitary run of 34 in the third.

Vijay Nichani also from Tamil Nadu quelled the challenge from young Digvijay Kadian of Haryana posting a 4-2 (83-1, 77(77)-33, 8-72, 1-86, 60-7, and 82-15) victory and record his second straight win in Group-E and book his place in the knockout round.

Meanwhile, lanky left-handed cueist Dhvaj Haria of PSPB was at his potting best and charged to a quick 4-0 (61-32, 78-1, 146-6, and 116-0) victory against Sumit Talwar of Chandigarh in a Group-C match.

Haria was on a roll and constructed breaks of 51 in the second frame, and 91 in the third and finished with a flourish compiling a 116 break to complete the win.

Maharashtra No. 1, Kreishh Gurbaxani maintained the winning momentum and brushed aside the spirited challenge from compatriot Shabaz Khan clinching a 4-3 (44-70, 79-35, 25-66, 8-70, 87-24, 62-19, and 54-53) in a Group-F match. Kreissh, who had earlier defeated Hasan Badami also of Maharashtra 4-2 has qualified for the pre-quarter-finals.

Results:

Group-A: Ishpreet Singh (MAH) beat Ranveer Singh (GUJ) 4-2 (86(66)-22, 70-34, 33-102(70), 39-72(37), 82(45)-9, 77(38)-40.

Group-B: Malkeet Singh (RLYS) beat Rahul Sachdev (MAH) 1-74, 42-93(53), 72-38, 25-72, 67-37, 71-32, 79(59)-30. Anuj Uppal (DEL) beat Manan Chandra (PSPB) 4-3 (79-24, 24-54, 90(81)-17, 70(53)-34, 38-83(51), 4-90(89), 54-29.

Group-C: Rajat Kaneja (CHD) beat Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 4-2 (23-74(41), 79-8, 93(52)-10, 94(81)-9, 70-76(31), 91-9). Dhvaj Haria beat Sumit Talwar (DEL) 4-0 (61-32, 78(51)-1, 146(91)-6, 116(116)-0).

Group-D: Kamal Chawla (RLYS) beat Vishal Gehani (MAH) 4-0 (67(66)-15, 96(44)-5, 76-46, 69-16. Shivam Arora (BIH) beat Rayaan Razmi (MAH) 4-3 (74(55)-35, 55-64, 10-70(70), 23-57, 100(66)-1, 56-48, 81-51.

Group-F: Shabaz Khan (MAH) beat Shahbaz Adil Khan (PSPB) 4-3 (82-27, 15-63, 77-60, 25-56, 51-57, 75-24, 82(32)-24. Kreishh Gurbaxani (MAH) beat Shabaz Khan (MAH) 4-3 (44-70, 79(42)-35, 25-66(57), 8-70(69), 87-24, 62-19, 54-53). Hasan Badami (MAH) beat Shahbaaz Adil Khan (PSPB) 4-2 (51-40, 89(70)-1, 62-52, 9-86, 48-66, 70-65).

Group-G: Pushpender Singh (RLYS) beat Vishwajeet Mohan (UP) 4-0 (64-30, 62-12, 118(44,47)-10, 62-37. Nitesh Madan (RLYS) beat Abhishek Bajaj (MAH) 4-0 (73(66)-39, 74-34, 77(75)-1, 67-26).

Group-H: Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Avinash K. (DEL) 4-1 (57(57)-56, 7-78(78), 71(50)-41, 75(67)-19. S. Shrikrishna (PSPB) beat Dilip Kumar (TN) 4-2 (11-57, 69-9, 44-83(34), 82-21, 62-41, 82(34)-8. Dilip Kumar (TN) beat Laxman Rawat (PSPB) 4-3 (95(90)-6, 66-76, 42-57(34), 37-70, 100-37, 76(65)-1, 97(91)-0).

