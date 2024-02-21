All Private Centers Are Bogus, Users React After WCD Officer Caught Helping Students Cheat During Exams

A shocking incident unfolded during the Water Conservation Department (WCD) exams, where the water conservation officer was reportedly providing answers to students through notes.

A concerned user posted evidence and photos on a platform, X, and tagged the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra and Deputy CMO, expressing frustration and questioning whether the government needs more evidence or if they are deliberately ignoring the issue.

जलसंधारण अधिकारीच विद्यार्थ्यास चिट्टी द्वारे उत्तरे पुरवत होता. याच सेंटर वर तलाठी चा सुद्धा पेपर फुटला होता. या सरकार ला अजून काय पुरावे पाहिजेत की हे झोपेचे सोंग करत आहेत.

अमरावतीचे सेंटर ARN Associate या सेंटर वर तलाठी चा सुद्धा पेपर फुटला होता. तुम्हाला एक परीक्षा नीट घेता… pic.twitter.com/hN0bKuzoJi — स्पर्धा परीक्षा समन्वय समिती ,महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@Mpsc_Andolan) February 21, 2024



This is not the first instance, as earlier, the Talathi's paper was also leaked at the ARN Associate center in Amravati. The user emphasized the point that if exams cannot be conducted fairly, there is no point in holding them. The user went on to label all private centers as bogus and called for an immediate halt to the WCD examination. The incident highlights a serious breach in the integrity of the examination process, raising concerns about the need for a thorough investigation and measures to ensure the fairness of future exams.