'Allow Ram Navami and Gudi Padwa procession', demands Ashish Shelara

BJP MLA Adv Ashish Shelar on Thursday demanded that processions on Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami should be allowed. Since January 2022, the number of corona patients in the state has been declining. In March, the number of daily corona patients in the state fell below 100. The death toll has dropped to zero.

Therefore, the state government has also relaxed the restrictions. All transactions are now proceeding smoothly as before. Therefore, many feel that the upcoming festivals should be celebrated with great enthusiasm. Festivals like Ram Navami and Gudipadwa will be celebrated in the coming days. Processions will be taken out for this purpose. There is a growing demand for the state government to allow them.

Various festivals and celebrations are being celebrated in a traditional manner after the Covid situation in the state was brought under control. Ram Navami will be celebrated on 10th April and Gudipadwa is on 2nd April. MLA Ashish Shelar demanded that the government should allow these processions . Taking note of this, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that a request will be made in this regard tomorrow.