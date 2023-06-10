Amit Shah accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betrayal: Questions raised on triple talaq, Ram temple, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Nanded today. During the rally, Amit Shah posed several questions to Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Thackeray group. Refuting Thackeray's claim that the BJP had toppled his government, Shah stated that it was not the case.

According to Amit Shah, the real betrayal lies in Thackeray’s alignment with the BJP. Shah further accused Thackeray of seeking power by forming alliances with the Congress and NCP. Taking the opportunity, Shah addressed Thackeray directly, posing four significant questions.

"I was the president of the BJP, and Devendra Fadnavis and I had engaged in discussions with Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray had agreed that if the NDA secured a majority, Devendra Fadnavis would become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, when the election results were announced, he broke his promise. They sought power by aligning themselves with the Congress and NCP." Shah said.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, if you have the courage, make your stance clear. The Modi government has decided to abolish triple talaq. Do you agree with that or not? The Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Do you agree with that or not? Should a temple be built at Ram Janmabhoomi or not? Several BJP governments are planning to introduce a Common Civil Code. Clarify your stance on whether you support a Common Civil Code or not," Shah asked Thackeray.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray that there should be no Muslim reservation. Muslim reservation is not approved by the Constitution. Reservation cannot be granted based on religion. Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people of Maharashtra whether they want Muslim reservations or not. I also want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he aligns with those who formed the government in Karnataka. They intend to remove Veer Savarkar from the textbooks. Do you agree with that or not?" Shah asked.

"Uddhav ji, you cannot float on two ships. Answer the questions I have raised before the people of Maharashtra. This will expose you to the people of Maharashtra," Shah said.

"Uddhav Thackeray says we broke his government. We didn't break it. Uddhavji, Shiv Sainik was upset with your anti-Shiv Sena stance. Shiv Sainiks were not willing to align with Sharad Pawar's policies. They left your party, and as a result, your government collapsed. Uddhav Thackeray betrayed his own party. You contest the elections with the BJP, and you chose to align with the Congress for the chief minister's post," Shah said.