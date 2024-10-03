Amit Shah Mumbai Visit: Eknath Shinde Pushes for Early Candidate Announcements for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted separate discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his visit to Mumbai. In his meeting with Shinde late Tuesday, the Chief Minister pressed for an early announcement of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, stressing the importance of avoiding delays similar to those experienced during the Lok Sabha elections.

Previously, the Mahayuti alliance faced prolonged negotiations over seat-sharing, resulting in many candidates being revealed only on the final day for nominations, which hampered their campaign efforts. During their talks, Shinde provided detailed insights on the assembly seats allocated to the Shiv Sena.

Shah emphasized the need to prioritize the effective implementation of government schemes and advised against any discord within the Mahayuti coalition. On Wednesday, Shah also met with Pawar, though the specifics of their conversation were not disclosed.