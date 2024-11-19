Amravati BJP Candidate and MLA Pratap Adsad's Sister Archana Rothe Attacked by Unknown Miscreants Near Satefal Phata (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2024 02:54 PM2024-11-19T14:54:01+5:302024-11-19T14:54:29+5:30

Archana Rothe, Sister of BJP MLA and candidate Pratap Adsad from the Dhamangaon Railway constituency, was attacked by unknown ...

Amravati BJP Candidate and MLA Pratap Adsad's Sister Archana Rothe Attacked by Unknown Miscreants Near Satefal Phata (Watch Video) | Amravati BJP Candidate and MLA Pratap Adsad's Sister Archana Rothe Attacked by Unknown Miscreants Near Satefal Phata (Watch Video)

Amravati BJP Candidate and MLA Pratap Adsad's Sister Archana Rothe Attacked by Unknown Miscreants Near Satefal Phata (Watch Video)

Archana Rothe, Sister of BJP MLA and candidate Pratap Adsad from the Dhamangaon Railway constituency, was attacked by unknown miscreants in Maharashtra's Amravati district. According to the initial information, three assailants ambushed her car near Satefal Phata.

Archana Rothe sustained injuries and was treated at Chandur Railway, and later, she was transferred to Amravati for further treatment. The local police have begun an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the attackers.

Archana Rothe Receives Serious Injuries

Open in app
Tags :Archana RotheAmravatibjpPratap Adsad