Amravati: Congress leader Yashomati Thakur calls for judicial inquiry into Kharghar tragedy

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari received the Maharashtra Bhushan award in Mumbai, on April 16. Sadly, 14 people died due to the state government's negligence. Yashomati Thakur demanded a case of culpable homicide be filed against the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Thakur made this announcement during a press conference on Monday.

The Congress is demanding a special legislative session after 14 people died due to negligence during an awards ceremony in Kharghar. Congress leaders plan to submit a memorandum to the governor, calling for an investigation into the incident. Yashomati Thakur, a Congress member, criticized the state government's response and demanded transparency in the official figures of the death toll.

The families of the deceased should receive an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore instead of the proposed Rs 5 lakh, as the project cost has reportedly increased to Rs 13 crore. The government should take responsibility and provide assistance. The lack of basic amenities such as water, pavilion, and medical facilities for the members led to this tragic incident, she added.

Yashomati Thakur demanded a judicial inquiry and the registration of a case of culpable homicide against Shinde and Fadnavis for the Kharghar stampede. Congress leaders Bablu Deshmukh, Balwant Wankhade, and others were present at the press conference.