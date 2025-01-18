Amravati Horror: 77-Year-Old Tribal Woman Paraded with Slipper Garland, Forced to Drink Urine Over Suspicion of Practicing Black Magic

Amravati, Maharashtra (January 18, 2025): A shocking and inhumane incident took place in Retyakheda village in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on December 30, where a 77-year-old tribal woman was allegedly attacked and humiliated by her neighbors after being accused of practicing black magic. The incident came to light when the victim’s son and daughter-in-law returned from work on January 5 and filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, the elderly woman was alone at home early in the morning when a group of neighbours, including the village head, allegedly attacked her. They reportedly tied her up with a rope and beat her with sticks. The attackers also allegedly subjected her to cruel practices, including branding her with hot iron rods, forcing her to inhale chilli smoke, and making her drink urine and eat dog excreta. The attackers paraded her through the village with a garland made of slippers.

The victim's son and daughter-in-law, who were working outside the village, filed a police complaint on January 5 after returning home. The complaint also named several villagers, including the police patil, for their involvement in the incident. Despite the severity of the assault, no charges under the Anti-Superstition Act have been filed yet.

The victim and her family approached the District Collector’s office on January 17 to demand justice. They also forwarded their complaint to the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, Police Inspector General, and other authorities, seeking immediate action.

Amravati District Collector Saurabh Katia said that the matter is under investigation. He assured that further inquiry would be conducted to examine the additional details and whether the attackers were involved in any other such activities. He also mentioned that the charges under the Anti-Superstition Act could be expanded if required.

The elderly woman had been living alone in the village as her son and daughter-in-law were away for work, and their children were staying in a hostel for education. On December 30, she was attacked while heading outside for a morning routine. Her family has now demanded strict legal action against those responsible for this cruel and inhuman act.