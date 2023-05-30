Amravati: Woman evicted by in-laws after granddaughter deemed unwanted

A married woman was forced to leave her home by her in-laws after they no longer wanted her granddaughter. The woman claims that she endured mental, financial, and emotional mistreatment from her in-laws, including her husband, due to her inability to fulfil their demands for money and two-wheelers.

On the night of May 29, the Paratwada police officially filed a domestic harassment case against Mushfiq Parvez A Rafiq (32), the woman's husband, as well as her mother-in-law, father-in-law A Rafiq A Hafiz (65), and sister-in-law A. Muzammil A. Rafiq (30), all of whom reside in Anjangaon Surji.

The 25-year-old victim, who got married to Mushfiq Parvez from Anjangaon, has been enduring continuous harassment from her in-laws. The accused husband openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the dowry amount, stating, "You brought less dowry. If we had chosen another girl as our daughter-in-law, we would have received a higher dowry." He didn't stop there and proceeded to hurl abusive language at her. Adding to her distress, she was threatened with a demand for Rs 2 lakh from her mother, or else face the possibility of divorce. Unable to tolerate the torment any longer, she finally took a step forward and approached the Anjangaon police station on Monday night.

During the victim's pregnancy, which reached five months, she faced intense pressure and was coerced into providing Rs 2 lakh by her in-laws. Unfortunately, she was unable to fulfil their demand. After giving birth to her daughter, she was forbidden from visiting her in-laws and was constantly questioned about her activities. Consequently, the woman expressed that she has been reliant on her uncle for support ever since. She emphasizes that her in-laws abandoned her without any valid reason or fault of her own.