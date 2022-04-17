Anand Mahindra lauds Aaditya Thackeray for transforming Mumbai bus stops

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has lauded Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray for transforming the city's bus stop. Aaditya Thackeray also responded to Mahindra's tweet and thanked him. Anand Mahindra has also lauded Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for completely changing the image of bus stops in Mumbai, the country's financial capital.

Anand Mahindra wrote in a tweet,"Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2."

Aditya Thackeray also retweeted this tweet of Mahindra saying, "Thank you @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens."