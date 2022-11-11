Andheri MLA urges railways minister to expedite demolition and reconstruction of Gokhale Bridge work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Western Railway are expected to meet Friday for taking the final call on demolishing Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge.

According to a report of The Indian Express, BJP MLA Ameet Satam has urged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to expedite the demolition and the reconstruction of the closed bridge.

In a letter to the Union minister, Satam has requested the demolition and reconstruction work be handed over to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which is known for reconstructing a bridge in Valsad in 20 days.

After the BMC closed the bridge for traffic, there is a huge traffic congestion from Khar West and East, right up to Malad West and East, thus causing inconvenience to lakhs of commuters. The BMC is of the view that the bridge in the railway portion should be brought down and reconstructed by the railway, considering high-tension wires and live railway lines in operation, Satam wrote.

I request your kind self to personally look into the situation and give instructions to the department to float a tender and undertake the work of dismantling as well as reconstruction of a new flyover in as less time as possible, the letter further read.