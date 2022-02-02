Anil Deshmukh: Anil Parab used to give me list of police transfers

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has made a shocking revelation that Anil Parab use to give him the list of police transfers in the state. The reply given by Deshmukh has been recorded in the chargesheet of ED. Deshmukh's new statement has raised the possibility of Anil Parab's troubles escalating. In his reply to the ED, Sitaram Kunte had said that the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh used to send him unofficial lists for the transfer of police officers when he was the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Sitaram Kunte's reply was considered to be a big shock for Anil Deshmukh. Now Anil Deshmukh has taken the name of Anil Parab and the case has got a new twist.

In the chargesheet filed after the ED's investigation, it was mentioned that a cabinet minister had given a list of transfers to Anil Deshmukh. When Anil Deshmukh was asked about it, he has openly mentioned Anil Parab's name. "I was not given the list by anyone, but by Anil Parab. The same list was given to the Additional Chief Secretary," Anil Deshmukh said in a reply. "The list of transfers has to be given to the Home Secretary. It was given accordingly. Transfers should be made according to this list. But the then secretaries were told to do whatever is in the rules or else remove the names," Anil Deshmukh said in his reply.