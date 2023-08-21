Anil Deshmukh claims BJP pressure in extortion allegations, says " I refused compromise, raid conducted next day"

Anil Deshmukh has been accused of misusing his position during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime to commit financial irregularities. He was also jailed in connection with a Rs 100 crore extortion case. Now Anil Deshmukh has made a big allegation in this case, targeting the BJP.

"There was pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to make a compromise. I refused to compromise, which is why false allegations were made against me by Param Bir Singh, and actions were taken against me. This is absolutely true. In the manner I was being pressured, I straightforwardly stated that I wouldn't engage in any compromise whatsoever, and the very next day, a raid was conducted on me. And actions were taken against me," Anil Deshmukh said today.