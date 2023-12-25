Another dead tiger found in Savli forest area

Chandrapur: A dead tiger was found on the encroached farmland of Ramdas Devtale Samada Buj in Vyahad Khurda village's Samda Buj's Compartment Number 201. This area comes under the Savli forest area.

Upon getting the news, officers from Savli forest area Rajurkar and Vyahad Khurda Upavan area's additional field officer R.G. Kodape and their team reached the place of the incident. They took the boy in their custody and sent it for autopsy. The cause of the tiger's death will be revealed post-autopsy. The corpse had begun decomposing when discovered which leads to the estimate that the tiger must've been dead for 3-4 days.

7 tigers dead in one and a half months

This incident comes after a series of tiger deaths that took place in the state in a short span of one and a half months, raising concerns, These incidents are:

14th November: Chimur forest area- died in a fight

18 November: Tadoba- natural death

10 December: Varora forest area- accident

14 December: Palasgaon forest area- natural death

21 December: Sindewahi forest area- died by electric shock

24 December: Talodhi forest area- death by falling in a well

25 December: Savli forest area- cause unclear