Arrest Raj Thackeray and put him in jail, demands Abu Azmi

"Whose party has only 1 MLA. Why should people listen to leaders who have no support in the state? Azan is only for two minutes in the mosque and it is allowed. Therefore, the statement made by Raj Thackeray is to create a religious rift and he should be arrested and put in jail," demanded Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on April 3 morning played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The development comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 2 had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

The repercussions of Raj's statement were felt across the state. Many leaders started criticizing Raj. Abu Azmi also criticized Raj and asked if there is no noise pollution when DJs are played in Ganpati and Navratri.

Abu Azmi, while commenting on Raj's statement today, demanded his arrest. "A party that is not given much importance. People who do not have mass support. Why should people listen to such leaders? It is not right for such leaders to disturb the atmosphere by making statements that create religious rifts. I demand that Raj Thackeray should be arrested and imprisoned," said Abu Azmi.